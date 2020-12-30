China's Henan Energy and Chemical defers dollar bond repayment

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China’s Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group said it would repay 50% principal on its $62.5 million dollar bonds, with the rest extended by 18 months.

It said in a statement that all bondholders agreed to defer the 50% payment due to tight liquidity at Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group.

It said the deferral would ease its pressure to repay debts to some extent.

Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group is the parent of state-owned coal-miner Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group, which defaulted on two commercial paper issues in late November. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)