China to extend interbank bond market trading hours - sources

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - China plans to extend interbank bond market trading hours to gradually cover global trading hours, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

Initially, trading will be extended to 8 p.m. local time, according to the sources. Currently trading ends at 5 p.m.

China’s interbank market is supervised by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). CFETS officials have also warned of rising bond market volatility due to high leverage, the sources said. (Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Hugh Lawson)