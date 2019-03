China securities regulator gives IMF access to China's capital markets

SHANGHAI, March 7 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has given International Monetary Fund (IMF) access to China’s capital markets via a yuan-denominated inbound investment scheme.

The IMF has obtained the license to buy Chinese securities under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website.

The approval was granted on March 5.