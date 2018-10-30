FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 30, 2018 / 3:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's securities regulator to enhance market liquidity, encourage share buybacks

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator will encourage share buybacks and mergers & acquisitions by listed firms, it said in a statement on Tuesday responding to market concerns about recent sharp moves in markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said it will enhance market liquidity, reduce unnecessary interference in trading, and create a level playing ground for investors. It added it would guide more long-term capital into the markets.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.