China's new euro-denominated bond rates tighten ahead of sale - document

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pricing for China’s new euro-denominated government bonds tightened ahead of their planned sale on Wednesday.

A document showing final price guidance from bankers seen by Reuters showed the rate offered on a 5-year bond had been cut to 30 basis points over the ‘mid-swap’ level -- the average interest rate for borrowing in euros over that period -- from 45 basis points originally.

The 10-year mid-swap premium had dropped to 55 basis points from 70 basis points, while the one on a 15-year bond was lowered to 70 basis points from 90 basis points. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Marc Jones)