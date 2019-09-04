Bonds News
September 4, 2019 / 11:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

JPMorgan to add China bonds to GBI-EM indexes from February 2020

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Wednesday it will include Chinese government bonds in its widely tracked Government Bond Index Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) suite from February 2020 onwards in a staggered process that will see the country’s weighting rise to 10%.

The phasing in of the nine eligible government bonds will happen over a 10-month period in equal steps starting on February 28, the bank’s index team said in a note to clients.

The main index of the suite, GBI-EM Global Diversified, has some $202 billion benchmarked against it, the bank added. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold;)

