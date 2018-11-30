Huatai Securities gets Chinese regulatory approval for London listing

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage Huatai Securities said on Friday it has obtained Chinese regulatory approval for a London listing, potentially marking the start of a planned Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme.

Huatai Securities, in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, said it has been given the green light by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to issue global depository receipts (GDR) at the London Stock Exchange.