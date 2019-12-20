China's Peking Founder seeks bond repayment delay to Feb 2020 -sources

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China’s Peking University Founder Group asked investors on Friday to extend the grace period to repay an overdue onshore China bond until Feb. 21, 2020, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The company missed a payment deadline for 2 billion yuan ($285 million) worth of maturing short-term commercial paper on Dec. 1.

The state-owned company affiliated with a top Chinese university proposed using Hong Kong-listed shares of Bank of Chongqing as collateral at a meeting with bondholders in Beijing on Friday, the sources said

Up to $2.95 billion of Peking Founder’s offshore U.S. dollar debt could cross-default upon the onshore paper’s failure, Japanese brokerage Nomura has warned.

Reuters has not been able to reach Peking University Founder Group for comments.