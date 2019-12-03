UPDATE 2-China's Peking Founder races for cash as threat of dollar defaults looms

* Peking Group seeking state-owned strategic investor - sources

* Company has 15 days to repay 2 bln yuan for an onshore note

* Failure will cross-default $2.95 bln offshore bonds - Nomura (Adds estimates of potential cross-defaults in paragraph 4, 5 & 7, Peking Founder’s offshore bond prices in paragraph 8)

By Noah Sin, Cheng Leng and Steven Bian

HONG KONG/BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China’s Peking University Founder Group is scrambling for funding after failing to repay an onshore bond, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday, which could trigger defaults on billions of the borrower’s U.S. dollar offshore debt.

State-owned Peking Founder told investors on a conference call on Tuesday it had yet to obtain the 2 billion yuan ($284 million) it needs to repay the overdue note, the sources said, although it had a grace period of 15 days to do that.

According to the sources, the company said it is seeking strategic investment from a large state-owned enterprise, and that it would seek to deal fairly with all its debt, whether onshore or offshore, and to make any repayments on time.

Failure by Peking Founder to repay the two billion yuan within 15 days will trigger cross-defaults of the company’s $2.95 billion offshore U.S. dollar debt, according to Nomura .

“PK Founder’s current situation is quite binary and is purely dependent on being able to attract a high-quality strategic investor,” the Japanese brokerage’s analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Peking Founder did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Two of the sources also acknowledged that investor worries have been brewing over the past month on Peking Founder’s potential default on billions of dollars.

Several such bonds traded on double-digit yields with one note maturing in 2020 hitting an eye-watering 79% in November, reflecting growing investor concerns.

Shanghai-listed Founder Securities and China Hi-Tech Group issued statements on Tuesday evening saying Peking Founder’s plans for strategic investments have not yet been finalised.

Peking Founder is the largest holder in both companies, according to Refinitiv data.