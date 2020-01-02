China to trial interest rate options trading on Feb.24

SHANGHAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China will trial trading in interest rate options from Feb. 24, the country’s foreign exchange trading platform said on Thursday.

The platform, the National Interbank Funding Center, is overseen by the central bank.

It said the aim of the pilot was to enable the interbank interest rate derivative market to play a better role in supporting the real economy, meet investors’ interest rate risk management demands and improve interest rate pricing mechanisms, according to a statement on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Winni Zhou; editing by John Stonestreet)