China says to combine QFII, RQFII schemes, boost foreign investment

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator on Thursday issued draft rules that will combine two existing schemes for foreign investors and expand the scope of their investments to private funds, derivatives and bond repurchases.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it will combine the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) schemes.

The regulator said last year it would revise regulations on the schemes to ease access and improve the scope of foreign capital investment in China.