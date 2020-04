SHANGHAI, April 14 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said it will relax some rules from Tuesday to help cross-border businesses.

Under the relaxations, companies will be able to use capital they have raised overseas to fund domestic payments, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on its website. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Beijing Monitoring Desk, writing by Winni Zhou, Editing by Andrew Heavens)