FTSE Russell chief executive meets China central banker on bond inclusion

SHANGHAI, April 3 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said issues around the country’s inclusion in FTSE Russell’s bond indexes figured in talks on Wednesday between the chief executive of the global index publisher and the bank’s vice governor.

The meeting of Waqas Samad and vice governor Pan Gongsheng came days after rival index publisher Bloomberg on April 1 started including China’s yuan-denominated onshore bonds in a key global benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate.

The Bloomberg inclusion could potentially draw billions of foreign dollars into China’s $13-trillion bond market.

“The two sides exchanged opinions regarding China’s bond market opening, and reviews of China’s inclusion into FTSE Russell’s bond indices,” the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

FTSE Russell, a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group, has put Chinese government bonds on a “watchlist” to be reviewed for eligibility to join FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index (WGBI).

JP Morgan will also consider including Chinese bonds into its global index later this year. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)