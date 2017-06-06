China to expand futures trading for foreign investors -regulator

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China will gradually allow overseas investors to trade in certain kinds of futures in the domestic market, starting from crude oil and iron ore, Jiang Yang, vice chairman of China's securities regulator said on Tuesday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will also encourage qualified companies in countries that are part of the Belt and Road initiative to issue Panda bonds, yuan-denominated debt sold in China by foreign firms or governments, Jiang said, according to an official statement posted online. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)