May 14, 2020

China central bank outlines financial co-operation in Greater Bay Area

BEIJING/HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China published a list of guidelines on Thursday aimed at connecting financial markets and services in the southern ‘Greater Bay Area’ linking the mainland with semi-autonomous Hong Kong and Macau.

The central bank said it would support Hong Kong in developing more risk management tools in offshore yuan and commodities markets, pilot cross-border private equity investments, and explore setting up a futures exchange in Guangzhou and an international commercial bank to serve the area. (Reporting by Judy Hua, Cheng Leng in Beijing and Noah Sin in Hong Kong; Editing by Alex Richardson)

