Financials
March 13, 2020 / 1:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunges into bear market

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock market slid into a bear market as a 7.4% plunge in share prices at Friday’s open dragged the benchmark Hang Seng Index over 20% below its January high,

The Hang Seng Index recorded its year-to-date high of 29,174.92 points on Jan. 20.

The index dipped below 23,339.94 points, the bear market barrier, when the market opened amid a global rout triggered by fears of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Noah Sin in Hong Kong and Samuel Shen in Shanghai Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below