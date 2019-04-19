China relaxes rules for index futures trading

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - China’s financial futures exchange said on Friday it was further relaxing index futures trading rules，reducing margin requirements，cutting fees and allowing more trading activities.

The China Financial Futures Exchange said in a statement the rule change, which will take effect on April 22, is aimed at meeting investors’ risk-hedging needs and will help introduce more long-term capital into the market. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Jacqueline Wong)