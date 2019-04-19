Financials
April 19, 2019 / 9:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

China relaxes rules for index futures trading

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - China’s financial futures exchange said on Friday it was further relaxing index futures trading rules，reducing margin requirements，cutting fees and allowing more trading activities.

The China Financial Futures Exchange said in a statement the rule change, which will take effect on April 22, is aimed at meeting investors’ risk-hedging needs and will help introduce more long-term capital into the market. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below