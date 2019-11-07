China's c.bank issues 30 bln yuan 3-mth, 1-yr bills in Hong Kong

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China sold 20 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) of 3-month yuan-denominated bills and another 10 billion yuan of one-year bills in Hong Kong on Thursday, China’s central bank said in a statement on its website.

Both tranches were sold with coupons of 2.9% and the deal was oversubscribed 2.1 times, said the PBOC.

Investors from Asia, Europe and the Americas including investment funds, central banks and commercial banks bid for the bonds, according to the statement.