China regulator says Shanghai-London Stock Connect operating normally

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday that the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, which links the Shanghai and London stock exchanges, was operating as normal, following a Reuters report that China had halted the link.

“Relevant media reports on postponement of Shanghai-London Stock Connect do not match facts,” said Chang Depeng, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing five sources, that China had temporarily blocked planned cross-border listings between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges because of political tensions with Britain. (Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Alex Richardson)