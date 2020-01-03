Chinese Labor Unrest
January 3, 2020 / 8:37 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

China regulator says Shanghai-London Stock Connect operating normally

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday that the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, which links the Shanghai and London stock exchanges, was operating as normal, following a Reuters report that China had halted the link.

“Relevant media reports on postponement of Shanghai-London Stock Connect do not match facts,” said Chang Depeng, a spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing five sources, that China had temporarily blocked planned cross-border listings between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges because of political tensions with Britain. (Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below