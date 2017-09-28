FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2017 / 1:55 AM / 22 days ago

Regulator says to open China's futures market further -China Securities Journal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator plans to accelerate opening of the country’s futures market, granting access to more foreign investors in an effort to deepen the nation’s capital markets, the watchdog said in article in the China Securities Journal on Thursday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will push forward with plans to launch crude futures trading, and will work actively to introduce overseas investors into certain commodities markets in China, such as iron ore trading, CSRC’s futures supervision department said in the article.

China has also been encouraging foreign investment in its bond and stock markets, as part of broader efforts to deregulate its capital markets.

CSRC is also studying plans to allow overseas investors to trade financial futures in China as the nation further opens up its economy and financial markets, it said.

Separately, CSRC is also encouraging Chinese futures exchanges to expand overseas by setting up offshore outlets, acquisitions, introducing overseas shareholders and developing cross-border businesses. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

