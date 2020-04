SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for the overnight tenor fell to a record low of 0.7020% on Thursday.

The volume-weighted average of the benchmark repo for the same tenor traded in the interbank market was also at an all-time low, trading at 0.6985% as of 0308 GMT. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Winni Zhou Editing by Shri Navaratnam)