Financials
April 20, 2020

Shanghai Stock Exchange says indexes corrected after earlier abnormality

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange said that cross-exchange indexes were displaying correct information as of 0500 GMT on Monday, after earlier exhibiting abnormal behaviour.

In a statement on its official WeChat account, the exchange said the incorrect display of index levels followed an upgrade of a cross-exchange index system at the weekend.

The corrected data put the blue-chip CSI300 index up 0.1% in early afternoon trade, in contrast with a previously displayed drop of around 2.3% at midday. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Tom Hogue)

