Financials
December 3, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morgan Stanley upgrades Chinese stocks after "better-than-expected" G20 outcome

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley recommended buying up Chinese equities on Monday after the weekend’s G20 summit in Argentina produced a 3-month truce in Beijing’s trade war with the United States.

The U.S. bank’s top emerging market equity strategists said the outcome from the meeting had been “better-than-expected” and could lead to an eventual de-escalation of the tensions.

We “raise our base case MSCI China target from 79 to 82 (+9 percent), Hang Seng from 28,500 to 29,850 (=13 percent), HSCEI from 11,360 to 12,100 (+14 percent) and CSI 300 from 3,550 to 3,650 (+15 percent),” they said. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.