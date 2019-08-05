Market News
August 5, 2019 / 12:23 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says China's currency move is 'a major violation'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump slammed China’s currency move on Monday as Beijing let the yuan breach the key seven-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade, calling it “a major violation.”

“China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It’s called ‘currency manipulation.’ Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!” Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below