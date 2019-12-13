CORRECTED-WRAPUP 4-China's yuan and shares surge on trade deal hopes

(Corrects closing level of Shanghai Composite index)

* Shanghai, Hong Kong indexes end at highest since Nov. 7

* Hang Seng surges 2.6% in biggest daily jump since Sept. 4

* Yuan ends onshore session at 6.9839 per dollar

* Reports of deal in principle boost sentiment

By Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China’s yuan rallied to a 4-1/2-month high against the U.S. dollar while mainland and Hong Kong stock markets soared on reports the United States and China had agreed to reduce existing tariffs and delay ones set to take effect this weekend.

The United States has reached a “phase one” trade deal in principle with China, a source briefed on talks between the two nations told Reuters on Thursday, adding that a statement from the White House was expected soon.

But the absence of official confirmation of a deal from either side raised questions over whether the world’s two biggest economies can secure a truce in their trade war before a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs takes effect on Sunday.

Investors were emboldened enough to bet on a positive outcome to the talks, lifting the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index 1.78% to 2,967.68 - its biggest daily gain in more than 2-1/2 months and the highest close since Nov. 7.

The blue-chip CSI300 index had its best day since Aug. 19, closing up 1.98% at 3,968.22, the highest since Nov. 8.

Shares on the smaller Shenzhen bourse jumped 1.48%.

Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities, said the possibility of a trade deal offered a boost to the A-share market. He said if the benchmark Shanghai index manages to rise past 3,000 points as sentiment improves, many investors who had previously been bearish would buy shares.

Foreign investors were net purchasers of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong markets for the 22th straight session, the longest buying stretch in 2019.

Northbound inflows via the Stock Connect have topped 300 billion yuan ($43 billion) so far this year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished up 2.57%, its strongest daily performance since Sept. 4 and at its highest close in more than five weeks. The China Enterprises Index rose 2.1%.

YUAN BREACHES 7

After opening at 6.9595 per dollar on Friday morning, the onshore spot yuan strengthened as much as 1.02% from its late-night close above 7 to reach 6.9570 per dollar, its firmest since Aug. 2.

The currency finished its onshore trading session at 6.9839 per dollar, also its strongest close since Aug. 2.

The offshore yuan firmed to 6.9247 per dollar overnight, its strongest since Aug. 1. It traded at 6.9815 around 0830 GMT.

A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said the positive trade news overnight surprised a market not expecting a deal and many had feared additional tariffs by the end of this year.

But a second trader a Chinese bank said corporate clients barely reacted and year-end demand for dollars from some corporates limited the yuan’s gains.

The yuan’s jump saw it breach the psychologically critical 7-per-dollar mark.

China let its currency weaken past 7 in August for the first time in more than a decade, in a move widely interpreted as a sign Beijing might be willing to tolerate a weaker currency to counteract the impact of the trade war with the United States.

The Hong Kong Dollar was on course for its best week since September 2018, independent of the trade deal headlines, as bets against the currency unwound on Wednesday and Thursday.

A seasonal year-end cash shortage was also supporting the Hong Kong dollar. The currency, which is pegged to a tight range to the U.S. dollar, was trading at 7.8028 per dollar at 0836 GMT.

Chinese treasury futures moved lower on the bullish market mood. Benchmark 10-year futures for March delivery, the most-traded contract, fell 0.21% to 97.760. ($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Luoyan Liu and Noah Sin in Hong Kong; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Simon Cameron-Moore, Shri Navaratnam and David Clarke)