WRAPUP 1-China shares extend losses on fragile bond market mood

SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China’s stock markets fell sharply on Monday, extending last week’s sell-off, as investors worried about the impact of rising borrowing costs on company profits and braced for more regulatory measures as Beijing cracks down on risky financing.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell more than 1 percent in early trade.

The index had closed barely higher on Friday as afternoon buying erased earlier losses, following its worst one-day drop in nearly 18 months on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite index was 0.7 percent lower at 0225 GMT.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.5 percent at to 29,709.47.

BOE Technology, a leading supplier of internet-of-things technologies, was among the worst blue-chip performers, falling as much as 6.4 percent amid news that major shareholders planned to cut their stakes in the company.

Shares in the company, seen as a blue-chip bellwether, have been among the most actively traded over the past month.

Selling in stock markets has been prompted by a rout in the country’s bond market that pushed yields on Chinese government treasury bonds to three-year highs, and by fresh moves to reduce risks in the asset management industry that may bring a sea change for banks and millions of small investors.

The yield on Chinese 10-year treasury bonds stood at 3.975 percent on Monday, with the yield on five-year AAA-rated corporate debt at 5.281 percent, the highest since June.

AAA-rated three-month commercial paper yielded 4.99 percent, reflecting a rise of nearly 60 basis points in November.

Traders said the bond market was relatively quiet after the previous week’s sell-off, but sentiment remained fragile as regulatory tightening keeps borrowing costs elevated and companies start to hoard cash heading into the year-end, when liquidity typically tightens.

“Traders are hesitating, with no clear view on the direction,” said a fixed-income manager in Shanghai.

“It’s near the year-end, everyone is calculating bonuses so nobody wants to take more risk. Traders may just hope there will be no further drops in the market before the end of the year.”

Markets largely shrugged off data showing profits at China’s industrial firms continued to grow at a robust pace last month despite a slight cooling from a sizzling September.

Profits earned by China’s industrial companies in October rose 25.1 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Monday, slowing from a 27.7 percent gain in September.

While robust earnings should give China Inc more room to reduce its massive debt - a key government priority - a Reuters analysis shows the debt pile at Chinese firms is still climbing, with levels at the end of September growing at the fastest pace in four years.

Highlighting the size of the problem and the potential drag on future economic growth, debt servicing costs have gobbled up about a fourth of state-owned firms’ revenues in the last few quarters, and higher interest rates could see that burden grow.

China’s yuan edged up slightly against the U.S. dollar in early trade despite a weaker official fixing set by the central bank, traders said.

The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.5970 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5986 at 0220 GMT, 42 pips stronger than the previous late session close on Friday.