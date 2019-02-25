WRAPUP 1-China's shares, yuan surge after Trump announces tariff delay

* SSEC +2.1 pct, CSI300 +2.2 pct, HSI +0.1 pct

* Onshore yuan hits strongest level since July

* China 10-year treasury futures dip 0.16 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks and the yuan jumped at the start of trade on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods thanks to “productive” trade talks.

Trump said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would meet to seal a deal if progress continued.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite index was 2.1 percent higher in early trade, having touched its highest level since August 1.

The blue-chip CSI300 index hit its highest level since June and was last up 2.2 percent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 0.1 percent and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index added 0.7 percent.

The news also pushed China’s yuan higher, with the onshore unit trading as firm as 6.6768 per dollar, its strongest level since July 17.

Its offshore counterpart strengthened to 6.6795 per dollar, its firmest since July 13.

After falling more than 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to concerns about slowing domestic growth and the trade war, the Shanghai Composite index has staged a rebound, adding more than 14 percent so far this year.

As news emerged last week that China and the United States were achieving progress in high-level trade talks, Chinese blue-chip shares posted their best week in more than three years as investors bet that the two countries would reach a deal before the original March 1 deadline.

Chinese 10-year government bond futures dipped lower, with the most traded contract, for July delivery, down 0.l6 percent at 97.380.