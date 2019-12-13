WRAPUP 3-China's yuan surges, shares end at 1-month high on trade deal optimism

* Shanghai index closes at highest level since Nov. 7

* Yuan hits 4-1/2 month high; Corporate year-end dollar demand caps gains

* Reports of “phase one” deal in principle boost sentiment

* Beijing’s silence raises questions over likelihood of truce

By Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China’s yuan rallied to a 4-1/2-month high against the U.S. dollar and the nation’s share market was equally buoyant on news the United States and China had agreed to reduce existing tariffs and delay new ones set to take effect this weekend.

The United States has reached a “phase one” trade deal in principle with China, a source briefed on talks between the two nations told Reuters on Thursday, adding that a statement from the White House was expected soon.

But the absence of official confirmation of a deal from either side raised questions over whether the world’s two biggest economies can secure a truce in their bitter trade war before a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs takes effect on Sunday.

Investors were emboldened enough to bet on a positive outcome to the negotiations, lifting the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index 1.78% to 3,025.77 - its biggest daily gain in more than 2-1/2 months and the strongest close since Nov. 7.

The blue-chip CSI300 index also had its best day since Aug. 19, closing up 1.98% at 3,968.22, the highest close since Nov. 8.

Shares on the smaller Shenzhen bourse jumped 1.48%.

Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities, said the possibility of a trade deal offered a boost to the A-share market.

If the benchmark Shanghai index manages to rise past the 3,000-point level as sentiment improves, many investors who had been bearish previously would buy shares, Zhang said.

Foreign investors were net purchasers of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong markets for the 22th straight session, the longest buying stretch in 2019.

Northbound inflows via the Stock Connect have topped 300 billion yuan ($42.62 billion) so far this year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 2.33% higher, set for its best day since at least Oct. 11, and the China Enterprises Index was up 1.95%.

YUAN BREACHES 7

After opening at 6.9595 per dollar on Friday morning, the onshore spot yuan strengthened as much as 1.02% from its late-night close to 6.9570 per dollar, its firmest since Aug. 2.

It was trading at 6.9703 per dollar around 0718 GMT, 0.69% stronger than Thursday’s close.

The offshore yuan firmed to 6.9247 per dollar overnight, its strongest level since Aug. 1. It traded at 6.9770 as of 0718 GMT.

A trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said the positive trade news overnight surprised a market not expecting a deal and as many had feared additional tariffs by the end of this year.

But a second trader a Chinese bank said that corporate clients barely reacted, and year-end demand for dollars from some corporates limited the yuan’s gains.

The yuan’s jump saw it breach the psychologically critical 7-per-dollar mark. China let its currency weaken past that level in early August for the first time in more than a decade, in a move widely interpreted as a sign that Beijing might be willing to tolerate a weaker currency to counteract the negative impact of the trade war with the United States.

The Hong Kong Dollar was on course for its best week since September 2018, independent of the trade deal headlines, as bets against the currency unwound on Wednesday and Thursday.

There was also seasonal year-end cash shortage supporting the Hong Kong dollar. The currency is pegged to a tight range to the U.S. Dollar.

Chinese treasury futures moved lower on the bullish market mood. Benchmark 10-year futures for March delivery, the most-traded contract, fell 0.21% to 97.760.