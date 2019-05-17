China's pork consumption falling, capping prices - top pig producer

WUHAN, China, May 17 (Reuters) - A large fall in Chinese pork consumption is keeping a lid on prices, an executive at China’s top pig producer Wens Foodstuff Group said on Friday.

The fall in consumption comes as an epidemic of African swine fever has ravaged the world’s biggest pig herd, curbing demand for the country’s favourite meat.

By contrast, the consumption of poultry is rising, Luo Xufang, president of Wens’ pig industry division, told a conference.

China’s pork prices are also being kept in check as tough new rules on slaughterhouses crimps trade and pushes frozen pork stocks onto the market. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; writing by Hallie Gu; editing by Richard Pullin)