China commerce ministry says will continue to release meats from state reserves

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China has released 10,000 tonnes of pork from state reserves on Thursday to secure meat supply during a national holiday, the country’s commerce ministry said.

Beijing also released 2,400 tonnes of beef and 1,900 tonnes of mutton from state reserves earlier this month, according to a statement published on the website of the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry said it will continue to coordinate with other government departments to release meats from state reserves to guarantee supply in the market. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Toby Chopra)