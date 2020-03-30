China's Meituan Dianping books 42.2% jump in Q4 revenue; beats estimates

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery firm Meituan Dianping reported a 42.2% jump in fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, beating market expectations, and booked a third consecutive quarterly profit as its monetization efficiency improved.

China’s third-biggest internet firm by market capitalization booked revenue of 28.16 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) for the three months through December, versus the 26.72 billion yuan average of 12 analyst estimates in a Refinitiv I/B/E/S poll.