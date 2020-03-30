Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2020 / 9:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Meituan Dianping books 42.2% jump in Q4 revenue; beats estimates

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery firm Meituan Dianping reported a 42.2% jump in fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, beating market expectations, and booked a third consecutive quarterly profit as its monetization efficiency improved.

China’s third-biggest internet firm by market capitalization booked revenue of 28.16 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) for the three months through December, versus the 26.72 billion yuan average of 12 analyst estimates in a Refinitiv I/B/E/S poll.

$1 = 7.0899 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below