China court sells Fanya metal exchange indium in cut-price auction

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - A court in southwest China has sold a batch of indium held by the now-defunct Fanya Nonferrous Metals Exchange on its second attempt, after lowering the asking price, an auction page on e-commerce platform Taobao showed on Thursday.

A single bid from an as yet unidentified bidder took the 34.64 tonnes of indium, a silvery metal used in flat-panel displays and semi-conductors, accepting the opening price of 37.41 million yuan ($5.56 million).

The bid came 10 minutes before the 24-hour bidding window closed at 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Thursday.

The Kunming Intermediate People’s Court is selling off Fanya’s assets to pay investors owed nearly 40 billion yuan after the exchange’s collapse in 2015. The bourse’s founder was jailed for 18 years last month for crimes including embezzlement.

The Kunming court first tried to auction off the same volume of indium, divided into two lots, in January, putting the market value of the metal at over 50 million yuan. The court did not receive any bids, with minor metals traders saying at the time that the minimum asking price was too high.

The opening bid for the metal was set at 1,080 yuan per kilogram this time, 10 percent lower than the 1,200 yuan minimum set for the first attempted auction in January.

Indium prices are down 23 percent for the year so far at 1,175 yuan per kg, according to Chinese industry data provider Shanghai Metal Exchange Market IN-MM-SHMET.

The Fanya exchange held 3,600 tonnes of indium inventory before it collapsed - equivalent to several years of global production. The sale shown on Taobao was the first successful deal for the indium stocks.