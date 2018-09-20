FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
September 20, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Shanghai exchange to release draft on alumina futures by end-2018 or early 2019 - official

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) aims to release a draft on an alumina futures contract in late 2018 or early 2019, an official from the bourse said on Thursday.

“We believe that by the end of this year or by the beginning of next year we will release a draft for discussion in public,” Zhang Zhiyong, the head of the non-ferrous metals department at the ShFE, told AZ China’s aluminium and raw materials conference in Shanghai.

“Maybe we can establish some rules and hold some seminars on that,” Zhang added. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.