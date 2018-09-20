Shanghai exchange to release draft on alumina futures by end-2018 or early 2019 - official

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) aims to release a draft on an alumina futures contract in late 2018 or early 2019, an official from the bourse said on Thursday.

“We believe that by the end of this year or by the beginning of next year we will release a draft for discussion in public,” Zhang Zhiyong, the head of the non-ferrous metals department at the ShFE, told AZ China’s aluminium and raw materials conference in Shanghai.

“Maybe we can establish some rules and hold some seminars on that,” Zhang added. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)