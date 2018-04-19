Australia's Pilbara Minerals to ship first spodumene cargo to China in Aug

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Pilbara Minerals Ltd will ship the first cargo of spodumene concentrate, a mineral mined for its lithium content, from its Pilgangoora lithium development in Australia to China in August, its managing director said on Thursday.

The cargo will go to one of the two key Chinese offtakers Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd or General Lithium or may be shared by both, Pilbara Minerals Managing Director Ken Brinsden told Reuters in an interview in Shanghai. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)