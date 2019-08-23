China's Qianhai Mercantile Exchange launches copper rod trading

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Qianhai Mercantile Exchange (QME), a mainland China spot commodities platform owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, said it started trading in copper rods on Friday, adding to existing trade of alumina and aluminium products.

A total of 641.86 tonnes of copper rod changed hands on the first day of trade, with a turnover of 29.94 million yuan ($4.23 million), the Shenzhen-based QME said in a statement on its website.