China's Tongling Nonferrous to fire up new copper smelter in July

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) -

* Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group, one of China’s biggest copper producers, will in July start up a new smelting project in Inner Mongolia after shutting down an older plant, according to a government statement.

* Tongling Nonferrous is based in eastern China’s Anhui province but took over the Chifeng Jinjian smelter, which had capacity to produce 120,000 tonnes per year of copper, in Inner Mongolia in 2008.

* The company recently shut down the old smelting system in Chifeng and the furnace for the new, upgraded project, with total capacity of 400,000 tonnes per year, will be fired up on July 28, Anhui’s state assets regulator said on Friday.

* Construction work on the new smelter, which involved around 5 billion yuan ($701.57 million) of investment and followed a government call for industrial production to be relocated from cities to industrial parks, began in April 2018. ($1 = 7.1269 Chinese yuan renminbi)