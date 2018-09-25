UPDATE 1-China copper smelters set Q4 treatment/refining charges lower than a year earlier

* Q4 TC/RC floor at $90 per tonne and 9 cents per pound - sources

* Miners and smelters to start talks on 2019 benchmark next month (Adds trader comment, background)

By Tom Daly

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China’s top copper smelters have set their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for the fourth quarter at $90 per tonne and 9 cents per pound, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The floor charges, the minimum miners pay smelters to process their copper concentrate into refined metal, were agreed at a meeting of the 10-member China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) on Friday, the sources said. China is the world’s top copper consumer.

The group set no floor for the third quarter. One year ago, the fourth-quarter TC/RCs were set at $95 per tonne and 9.5 cents a pound.

The fourth-quarter rates are more significant since they influence the negotiations for global TC/RCs for 2019 which will start next month at the LME Week conference in London. The global price greatly determines the profitability of both miners and smelters.

CSPT member Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group and miner Freeport McMoRan Inc agreed the 2018 TC/RC benchmarks at $82.25 a tonne and 8.225 cents per pound.

A trader who supplies copper concentrate to the members of the CSPT said the fourth-quarter charges were “in line” with his expectations, adding that smelters currently had enough ore for their needs.

TC/RCs fall when the supply of copper concentrate declines or when the amount of smelting capacity rises. Chinese smelting capacity is set to grow by around 1 million tonnes per year in 2018, meaning greater demand and competition for ore.

However, the shutdown of Vedanta Ltd’s smelter in southern India in May has meant there is more concentrate to go around and spot TC/RCs in Asia have risen. (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)