Minor metal stocks sold for $115 mln in latest Fanya auctions

BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Four batches of minor metal inventories, formerly held by China's now-defunct Fanya Metal Exchange, were sold on Monday for 810.6 million yuan ($114.84 million) after a series of late bids, notices on e-commerce platform Taobao showed. Three of the auctions were won by little-known Kunming Rongke New Materials, which picked 92.31 tonnes of germanium for 554.8 million yuan, 191.246 tonnes of gallium for 172.94 million yuan and 337.8 tonnes of selenium for 30.94 million yuan, according to the notices on Taobao, which hosted the sales. In the fourth of the simultaneous 24-hour auctions, Guangzhou-based Vital Materials bought 170 tonnes of tellurium for 51.95 million yuan. The online auctions by the Kunming Intermediate People's court are being closely tracked by minor metal traders as well as former creditors of the Fanya Metal Exchange, who are trying to recover their money after its collapse in 2015. The bourse was later taken over by government investigators and its founder was jailed for financial crimes in March this year. No bids for any of the metals were made until there was less than an hour of the allotted time remaining on Monday morning. In the case of the tellurium and selenium, single bids at the minimum bid price were enough to win the auctions. The total raised fell short of the combined market value of 948.3 million yuan of the four batches of inventories as stipulated in the auction notices. In the case of germanium, used in semiconductors, the price Kunming Rongke paid works out at about 6,010 yuan per kg, a discount of 18.8% to current spot price SMM-MIN-GMN levels of 7,400 yuan per kg. The 10 Fanya auctions so far have raised around 4.9 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations, although creditors say they are owed 43 billion and have yet to see any of their money returned. The table below shows the results of Fanya auctions held so far. Commodity Tonnes Sold for Winner (yuan) Indium 34.64 37.4 mln China National Corp for Overseas Economic Cooperation Antimony 18,661 546.1 mln China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Terbium 4.05 12.8 mln China Minmetals Rare Earth oxide Co Dysprosium 148.75 221.5 mln China Minmetals Rare Earth oxide Co APT 28,336 3.27 bln China Molybdenum Co Cobalt 21 5.9 mln Shanghai Sanqian New Energy Materials Germanium 92.31 554.8 mln Kunning Rongke New Materials Gallium 191.246 172.9 mln Kunming Rongke New Materials Tellurium 170 51.95 mln Vital Materials Selenium 337.8 30.9 mln Kunming Rongke New Materials ($1 = 7.0587 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)