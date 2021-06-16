China to release national reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China will release national reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc in batches in near term in response to the government’s requirement of stabilising commodity prices, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said on Wednesday.

The reserves will be released to nonferrous processing and manufacturing firms via public bidding, the administration said in a statement. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)