China issues import quotas for another 4,620 T of copper scrap

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China issued import quotas for another 4,620 tonnes of high-grade copper scrap and 1,440 tonnes of aluminium scrap for use in 2020, according to a government notice.

Quotas for 2,670 tonnes of steel scrap were also granted in a list published by the China Solid Waste and Chemicals Management Bureau, which is part of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

China has so far issued three batches of scrap import quotas for 2020, as Beijing clamps down on scrap imports for environmental reasons.

China’s market regulator published new standards for high-grade copper scrap and aluminium scrap metal in January, shedding some light on what material will be allowed into the country from the second half of this year. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Aditya Soni)