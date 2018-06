BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China’s top zinc smelters plan to cut zinc output by 10 percent after holding a meeting in Shaanxi province to address low zinc prices and treatment charges, two sources briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

Shanghai zinc futures rose by 1.5 percent on Thursday but are still down by 5.3 percent so far this quarter, while the metal hit a 10-month low in London on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)