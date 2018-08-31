FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
August 31, 2018 / 7:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China calls meeting with aluminium foil makers to discuss Mexico anti-dumping probe - sources

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce has called domestic aluminium foil makers to a meeting in Beijing on Monday to discuss an anti-dumping probe launched by Mexico, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Mexico on Aug. 28 said it was initiating the probe into Chinese aluminium foil, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump, who has slapped 10 percent tariffs on aluminium imports, said he had reached a deal with Mexico on a revised North American Free Trade Agreement. (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.