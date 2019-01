Jan 23 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp’s Bing search engine has been blocked in China following a government order, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Unicom, one of China's major state-owned telecommunication companies, confirmed the government had ordered a block on Bing, the FT said. on.ft.com/2HrhwMM (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)