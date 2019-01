HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Some mainland China internet users said they were able to use Microsoft Corp’s Bing search engine late Thursday after the site had been blocked.

The website was accessible on mobile phones and on broadband connections, though some internet users still reported difficulties accessing the site.

Microsoft confirmed earlier in the day that its search engine was inaccessible in China. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by David Goodman)