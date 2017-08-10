FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Mobile posts 3.5 pct rise in H1 profit on 4G subscriber gains
August 10, 2017

China Mobile posts 3.5 pct rise in H1 profit on 4G subscriber gains

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the country's top telecommunications operator, reported on Thursday a 3.5 percent rise in first-half net profit as it added 4G subscribers.

Profit for the six months to June hit 62.7 billion yuan ($9.4 billion), up from 60.6 billion yuan a year ago.

Operating revenue rose 5 percent to 388.9 billion yuan, up from 370.4 billion yuan a year ago. ($1 = 6.6695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sijia Jiang, Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

