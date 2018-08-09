FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
August 9, 2018 / 4:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

China Mobile H1 profit rises 4.7 pct, in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the world’s biggest mobile phone operator by subscribers, reported on Thursday a 4.7 percent rise in first-half net profit, helped by mobile data growth on a rise in subscriber numbers.

Net profit for January-June was 65.6 billion yuan ($9.62 billion) versus 62.7 billion yuan a year earlier. The result compared with the 64.1 billion yuan average of five analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue rose 2.9 percent to 391.8 billion yuan, from 388.9 billion yuan a year prior.

The company said in a statement it will maintain stable growth in telecommunications services revenue, net profit and shareholder returns for the full year of 2018.

Shares of China Mobile, which listed in Hong Kong more than two decades ago, climbed 0.9 percent ahead of the results. ($1 = 6.8202 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim and Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.