UPDATE 2-China c.bank releases nearly 2 trln yuan in temporary liquidity

* C.bank also releases 450 bln yuan via targeted RRR cut * Expects liquidity conditions to remain stable * Primary money rates edge up (Adds primary money rates) BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it has released temporary liquidity worth almost 2 trillion yuan ($316.28 billion) to satisfy cash demand before the long Lunar New Year holidays. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) had announced in December that it would allow some commercial banks to temporarily keep less required reserves to help them cope with the heavy demand for cash ahead of the festivities, which begin later next week. While liquidity always tightens at this time of year, China's financial markets and policymakers have been more sensitive to risks of a cash squeeze since authorities began a clampdown on riskier forms of financing in early 2017, which has led to occasional spikes in money market rates and bond yields. Commercial banks have been using the contingent reserve allowance (CRA) since mid-January, and nearly 2 trillion yuan in temporary liquidity has been released, the central bank said on its official microblog. "After the Spring Festival, the maturity of the CRA will be in line with the pace of cash withdrawal and liquidity of the banking system will remain reasonably stable," it said. In addition, the central bank said it had released 450 billion yuan in long-term liquidity via a previously announced cut in the amount of cash some Chinese banks must hold in reserves. The reduction in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), announced last September, became effective on Jan. 25. The cut reduced reserve requirements for banks that meet certain criteria for lending to small business and the agricultural sector, and is intended to support the development of "inclusive" financial services, the PBOC has said. Earlier on Friday, the PBOC said it will skip open market operations for the 12th straight trading day as liquidity levels in the banking system were "relatively high". Over the 12-day hiatus, maturing reverse repos have drained a total of 1.37 trillion yuan from the system, according to Reuters calculations based on official central bank data. Traders agreed cash conditions were ample following the liquidity measures from the central bank. One trader at a Chinese bank said she had not faced difficulties in borrowing funds to square the books. China's primary money rates were nonetheless higher than last week as the Lunar New Year approaches. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8049 percent, 6 basis points higher than the previous week's closing average rate. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor rose to 2.9180 percent, 13 basis points above last Friday's close. "Seven-day money now crosses over the holiday, so it's reasonable for rates to be a bit higher," said a trader at a regional bank in Shanghai. The one-day or overnight rate stood at 2.5831 percent and the 14-day repo stood at 3.8751 percent. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 2.5831 2.5621 +2.10 0.00 Seven-day 2.8049 2.9065 -10.16 0.00 14-day 3.8751 3.8875 -1.24 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 3.7900 2.9550 +83.50 167,299.5 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 4.4600 4.1900 +27.00 26,476.40 PO=SS> 14-day 4.2350 4.1750 +6.00 31,693.10 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 2.5900 2.5700 +2.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.9500 2.9000 +5.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 3.9000 3.9200 -2.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 2.5890 2.5720 +1.70 Seven-day 2.9180 2.9040 +1.40 Three-month 4.6936 4.6960 -0.24 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 0.0000 -1.5 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.9500 n/a *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise China FX and money market guide: China debt market guide: SHIBOR rates: Reports on central bank open market operations: New Chinese debt issues: Prices for central bank bills, treasury bonds and sovereign bonds: Overview of China financial market data: ($1 = 6.3236 Chinese yuan)