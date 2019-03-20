Chinese Labor Unrest
March 20, 2019 / 10:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-China's CCB names Liu Guiping as new president-sources

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) has appointed Liu Guiping, former vice mayor of Chongqing city, as its president, succeeding Wang Zuji who has reached retirement age, banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The appointment needs to be approved by shareholders, the board of directors and regulators, they said.

CCB , the country’s second-largest lender, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Li Zheng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below