MOVES-China's CCB names Liu Guiping as new president-sources

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) has appointed Liu Guiping, former vice mayor of Chongqing city, as its president, succeeding Wang Zuji who has reached retirement age, banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The appointment needs to be approved by shareholders, the board of directors and regulators, they said.

CCB , the country’s second-largest lender, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Li Zheng and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)