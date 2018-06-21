China EPR nuclear project to go into full operation in Q3 - regulator

SHANGHAI, June 21 (Reuters) - The world’s first European Pressurised Reactor (EPR), in China’s Guangdong province, will be connected to the external power grid next month and will go into full operation in the third quarter of the year, China’s nuclear safety body said on Thursday.

In comments published on its website, the National Nuclear Safety Administration said the reactor is currently running on a low-energy testing basis after successfully reaching criticality on June 6. (nnsa.mep.gov.cn)

The EPR is designed by France’s Areva. China began building two units in 2009: The first was originally scheduled to go into operation in 2013, but will still be the world’s first if it is completed this year.