China Hongyanhe nuclear plant unit meets commercial operation conditions

SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* A fifth unit of the Hongyanhe nuclear power plant in China’s northeastern Liaoning province has achieved commercial operation conditions, said an association statement.

* The conditions were met after undergoing a 168-hour trial operation on July 31, a statement by the China Nuclear Energy Association on Monday said.

* It added that the sixth unit of the Hongyanhe power plant, the first nuclear power plant in northeast China owned by China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), is undergoing thermal function testing.

* China is looking to nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuel to meet its climate goals. It aims to bring greenhouse gas emissions to a peak before 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060.

* In April, it approved the construction of five nuclear power units with total installed capacity of 4.9 GW, roughly 10% of the country’s total. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Muyu Xu; editing by Barbara Lewis)